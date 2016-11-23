Inflation down

The annual rate of inflation as measured by the Retail Price Index last month went down to 0.41 per cent, from 0.78 per cent registered in September.

On a monthly basis, a rate of 0.1 per cent was registered in October, down from 0.27 per cent registered in September.

The main upward impacts on annual inflation was mainly due to higher prices of fruits, cigarettes and home furnishings respectively.

The main downward impacts were mainly due to a reduction in the prices of fuel, garments and audio-visual equipment respectively.

The 12-month moving average rate declined from a rate of 0.74 per cent registered

in September to 0.66 per cent in October.