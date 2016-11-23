Fines for people smoking in cars with children from January

Photo: Shutterstock

A legal notice proposing the prohibition of smoking in private cars carrying children younger than 16 was presented in Parliament yesterday by Health Minister Chris Fearne.

The Health Ministry said in a statement this morning the notice will come into effect on January 1 making Malta the sixth country in the European Union to introduce such regulations.

After January 1, anyone caught smoking in a private car in which children younger than 16 are present would be slapped with a €50 fine.

Malta was one of the first EU states to ban smoking in bars and restaurants.