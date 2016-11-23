Air service from Lisbon expected in the near future

Tourism Minister Edward Zammit Lewis.

The tourism authorities are expecting a direct connection between Lisbon and Malta to be established in the near future, Tourism Minister Edward Zammit Lewis said in parliament this evening.

Replying to questions by Nationalist MP Ċensu Galea, the minister said the authorities had successfully encouraged several private airlines to increase services between Spain and Malta and also diversify the airports they operated from in Spain.

They were also eyeing Portugal but intensive marketing could not begin before there was a direct flight between Malta and Portugal.

Replying to other questions, Dr Zammit Lewis said Malta was enjoying strong growth in tourist arrivals from Poland and Italy.

A new connection would also be introduced between Malta and Cologne, tapping into the huge potential of the German tourism market, now Malta's third biggest.

When he spoke on Air Malta, Dr Zammit Lewis said the government's aim was not to protect the airline, but to make is sufficiently competitive that it would be able to stand its ground in a tough competitive environment.