Wednesday, November 23, 2016, 22:39

Man City reach knockout stage with draw at Gladbach

Manchester City's Fernandinho (R) and team mates surround as he is shown a is shown a red card by referee Cuneyt Cakir

Manchester City booked a spot in the Champions League last 16 after scraping a 1-1 draw at Borussia Moenchengladbach in their Group C match  as both teams had a player sent off.

The hosts, who secured third place in the group and will go into the Europa League, took a surprise lead through Brazilian Raffael before David Silva equalised on the stroke of halftime.

Gladbach were reduced to 10 men early in the second half when captain Lars Stindl was sent off following a second booking but City's Fernandinho also saw red 12 minutes later.

The result lifted second-placed City to eight points, four behind leaders Barcelona, who won 2-0 at Celtic. Gladbach are third on five, three ahead of the Scottish champions.

