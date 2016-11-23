Lazio – a force to reckon with

Simone Inzaghi is leading Lazio to dizzy heights this season.

Last weekend, Lazio extended their unbeaten run to eight games (five wins and three draws) after a sound 3-1 win at home to Genoa.

After 13 games, the team from the capital are fourth, level with the season’s surprise package Atalanta on 25 points, one behind joint runners-up Roma and Milan and eight adrift of undisputed leaders Juventus.

Simone Inzaghi’s team seem to have all cards in place to mount a serious challenge for a top-three finish. Compared to the same Lazio side that made it to third place in Serie A two years ago, this season they already have five points more under their belt.

Lazio are hitting goals at regular intervals and scored 26 times in 13 matches… a record for the club since 2002/03 – a time when the Biancocelesti were serious challengers for the scudetto.

Things were not going Lazio’s way only a few months back though.

Only last April coach Stefano Pioli was sacked following a bitter 4-1 defeat to city rivals Roma. That upset marked Lazio’s heaviest derby defeat in 14 years.

It was an overall disappointing 2015/16 campaign for them.

To start with, Lazio were knocked out of the third qualifying round of the Champions League by Bayer Leverkusen and in the Europa League, the two-times Italian champions were ousted by unfancied Sparta Prague in the Round of 16.

Eventually, club supremo Claudio Lotito replaced Pioli with Inzaghi, who brought back some much needed stability to the club.

In the close season, former Italy coach Cesare Prandelli was linked with the Lazio job as Inzaghi, the younger brother of former Milan player and coach Filippo, was heading to the Serie B to take over Lotito’s other club – Salernitana.

While Lotito keeps hoping that his team stays consistent, he is busy negotiating the contract extensions of key players Biglia and Keita

But Lotito then turned his attention to Marcelo Bielsa. However, the former Argentina and Chile coach quit Lazio after just two days in charge.

Later, Bielsa revealed that Lotito’s failure to bolster the squad was the main reason why he had second thoughts.

So, with Lazio’s pre-season looming large, in July Lotito gave the reins of the team back to Inzaghi. He also parted with midfielder Antonio Candreva who was offloaded to Inter for €22m.

In view of the club’s turbulent pre-season, the number of season ticket holders was an all-time low.

But as the season progresses, the Lazio fans are realising that Bielsa’s refusal to coach the team was a blessing in disguise after all as Inzaghi is doing a great job. The 40-year-old, himself a Lazio player between 1999 and 2010, has revitalised the team.

So far, their only defeats came to Juventus (0-1) and Milan (0-2).

Not only has Inzaghi infused a winning mentality inside his players, but he was also able to rejuvenate the careers of midfielders Felipe Anderson and Balde Keita.

Both players endured a disappointing 2015/16 campaign after being among the main protagonists in Pioli’s side that finished third the season before.

Italy striker Ciro Immobile seems to be back to his best after uninspiring spells at Borussia Dortmund and Sevilla and, according to Inzaghi, Lucas Biglia has become one of the best holding midfielders in Serie A.

Unlike heavyweights Napoli, Roma and Inter, Lazio do not have any particular pressure to make a top-three finish. They are not involved in Euro club competitions either and that puts them in a situation where they can concentrate exclusively on their domestic matches.

Lazio’s results this season have been beyond expectations.

While Lotito keeps hoping that his team stays consistent, he is busy negotiating the contract extensions of key players Biglia and Keita. Both contracts will soon expire and the two first-team regulars are reportedly keen to move elsewhere.

For sure, between January 14 and February 5, Keita will be involved in the African Nations Cup, in Gabon, with Senegal.

Lotito is said to be interested in signing striker Alberto Paloschi from Atalanta and become Immobile’s deputy in attack.

Alessio Cerci could also give more options to Inzaghi on the flanks if he decides to leave Sevilla and join Lazio in January.