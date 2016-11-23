Iniala unveiled as Valletta’s new shirt sponsors

Mark Weingard (left) addressing the media in the presence of Valletta FC president Victor Sciriha during yesterday’s launching of the Citizens’ new shirt sponsors. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

Iniala have become Valletta’s main shirt sponsors for the next three years.

Victor Sciriha, president of Valletta FC, told reporters yesterday that an agreement was reached with Mark Weingard, owner of the glamorous Iniala beach hotel resort in Thailand.

“We are really happy to have Iniala and Mark Weingard part of our club,” Sciriha said.

“When we first met, I could see straight away that he is a person who really loves football and that he could make a big contribution to our club. It didn’t take long for us to agree on this deal.

“We also went a step further and offered him the role of vice-president at Valletta FC which he promptly accepted.

“I’m sure that he will bring fresh ideas to our club and help us take the team to a higher level.”

Weingard settled in Valletta four years ago and the Briton immediately fell in love with the place.

He bought a residence near Hastings gardens and established his offices in Valletta but he still wanted to get more involved.

“Currently, I’m engaged in building projects in Valletta. This is a lively place and I thought about helping in bringing the people here together… Valletta FC was the perfect response,” the 50-year-old said.

“The role of vice-president was unexpected but I gladly accepted. It makes me more involved and committed to the club.”

Weingard is also a source of inspiration for young children seeking to join the Valletta FC academy but cannot do so due to financial problems.

“Helping others in need has always been part of my life,” Weingard, who set up charity organisation InspirAsia Foundation 14 years ago, said.

“Here, at Valletta I’ve also learnt of a few kids in need and unable to purchase their own apparel to practise with their friends at the nursery,” he said.

“We are now assisting these youngsters and hopefully they will be able to realise their own sporting dreams and stay away from trouble.”

Stadium impasse

Meanwhile, Sciriha also spoke about the club’s frustrations at their struggles to own their own stadium and adequate training facilities.

“Unfortunately, the situation has reached an impasse,” Sciriha said.

“After seeing the site in Ħal Farruġ taken away from us we are still waiting for the authorities to offer us a new piece of land where we can build our football base.

“These last few months we have spoken regularly with the country’s highest authorities on the matter but there was no response to our requests.

“Really, it’s a shame that a club of our stature is being deprived of a suitable place where our various squads can conduct training and play competitive matches.”