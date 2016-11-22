Advert
Tuesday, November 22, 2016, 19:27

Watch: New York jewellery store heist caught on camera

New York City police are looking for two suspects who got away with more than $300,000 in high-end watches after robbing a jewellery store in Manhattan's Upper East Side 

It was a brazen robbery, carried out in broad daylight on Monday morning. 

Police said one of the men forced employees to the ground while the other grabbed watches worth tens of thousands of dollars each. 

