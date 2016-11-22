Advert
Tuesday, November 22, 2016, 21:00

Trump backs off pledge to 'lock her up'

US President-elect Donald Trump will not pursue investigations against Hillary Clinton over her family's foundation or her use of a private email server while she was secretary of state, according to a senior adviser.  

Trump's decision was relayed by campaign manager Kellyanne Conway, in an interview on MSNBC, adding that the President-elect's decision should send a strong message to Congress that, it, too should abandon any thoughts of pursuing charges.

The suddenly conciliatory tone is a major turnaround for the man who once whipped up crowds into chanting, "Lock her up." and had this noted exchange with Clinton during one of their debates. 

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Watch: Police shot dead in Texas while...

  2. Pope extends power to forgive abortion...

  3. Watch: Nazi salutes, racist imagery in...

  4. Britain to Trump: "No vacancy" for...

  5. Letter shows Trump grandfather's plea to...

  6. Donald Trump vows to quit trade pact and...

  7. France foils terror attack, arrests seven

  8. Trump cancels meeting with N.Y. Times,...

  9. Japan earthquake revives 2011 tsunami...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 22-11-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed