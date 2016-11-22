Trump backs off pledge to 'lock her up'

US President-elect Donald Trump will not pursue investigations against Hillary Clinton over her family's foundation or her use of a private email server while she was secretary of state, according to a senior adviser.

Trump's decision was relayed by campaign manager Kellyanne Conway, in an interview on MSNBC, adding that the President-elect's decision should send a strong message to Congress that, it, too should abandon any thoughts of pursuing charges.

The suddenly conciliatory tone is a major turnaround for the man who once whipped up crowds into chanting, "Lock her up." and had this noted exchange with Clinton during one of their debates.