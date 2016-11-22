Advert
Tuesday, November 22, 2016, 14:43

Bus driver faces charges after deadly Tennessee school bus crash

Johnthony Walker, 24, the driver of a school bus that crashed in Chatanooga, Tennessee, leaving five children dead and more than 20 others injured, has been arrested and faces numerous counts of vehicular homicide, reckless endangerment and reckless driving.

Kirk Kelly, the Interim Superintendent of Hamilton County Department of Education, told reporters during a morning news conference that the driver was under investigation and that he was an employee of a private bus company and not an employee of the city.  

