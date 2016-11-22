Kirk Kelly, the Interim Superintendent of Hamilton County Department of Education, told reporters during a morning news conference that the driver was under investigation and that he was an employee of a private bus company and not an employee of the city.
Bus driver faces charges after deadly Tennessee school bus crash
Johnthony Walker, 24, the driver of a school bus that crashed in Chatanooga, Tennessee, leaving five children dead and more than 20 others injured, has been arrested and faces numerous counts of vehicular homicide, reckless endangerment and reckless driving.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.