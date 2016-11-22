Youth development at the heart of BOV deal

The ASA of Malta and Bank of Valletta yesterday announced that they are extending their partnership for the next three years.

Speaking at the BOV headquarters in Sta Venera, chief executive officer Mario Mallia confirmed that the deal was agreed following talks with ASA president Joe Caruana Curran.

“Waterpolo has grown significantly in the last few years and at BOV we believe that our backing has been essential in helping this sport reach unprecedented heights,” Mallia said.

“It’s now 10 years since we first teamed up with ASA and, to mark the occasion, we have decided to renew the contract for another three years, thus putting the administration in a better position when drawing up future plans.”

Caruana Curran said he was delighted that BOV have again extended their support for the ASA with an improved sponsorship agreement.

He said the sponsorship also covers the development of young players.

“We believe that both parties have benefited immensely from this sponsorship deal and we’re also sure that this partnership will continue to flourish,” Caruana Curran said.

“We’ve also agreed that part of the funds will be dedicated solely to the youth sector. We want to provide our junior selections with top-level competitions and expose them more to the international scene.

“Lately, we had our youth teams reaching two European Championship finals and the senior side also played the Euro finals in Belgrade. Hopefully, if we maintain this upward trend, we can reach higher objectives.”

The adverse weather that caused significant damage to local waterpolo clubhouses and pitches a few weeks ago was also discussed by the ASA president.

Over the past six years, the ASA has reached most of its objectives in the competition field - Joe Caruana Curran

Caruana Curran confirmed that, following discussions with the authorities, a fund will be created to help cover the costs of repair.

The worst-hit clubs are San Ġiljan, Sliema and Exiles.

“The government said it will be assisting clubs to repair their premises but to avoid such mishaps in the future, adequate breakwaters should be considered and our clubs are willing to co-operate in this initiative,” the ASA chief said.

November 30 vote

Caruana Curran is standing for re-election at the ASA annual general meeting, on November 30, but he will be contested by former Maltese Olympic Committee president Lino Farrugia Sacco.

“A few clubs might want a change in the ASA administration and that’s accepted,” Caruana Curran said.

“I am not going to comment on this today but what I can say is, that over the past six years, the ASA has reached most of its objectives in the competition field… results that we could only dream about in the past.

“We have more plans in the pipeline but continuity is a must. That’s why I will be asking delegates to give me another opportunity to head the ASA for the next three years. At the end of the day, it’s the clubs that decide but I want to assure them that I’m fully committed to seeing our sport reach a higher level.”