Lively final goes the Hotsticks’ way

Floriana Young Stars 2

Lightshop Hotsticks 4

Matches between these two teams are always hard fought and produce a variety of results. This was their second encounter in the tournament and it was anticipated that the teams would use different tactics to land the Challenge Cup.

The Hotsticks were awarded their first penalty corner of the match and Steve Portelli hit home to give his team an early edge.

Both teams reverted to man-to-man marking in midfield using pressing tactics to keep their opponents on their toes.

Young Stars started the second half on the gallop but did not capitalise on two penalty corner awards. But on 42 minutes Mark Camilleri, the national team captain and his team’s penalty king, drove home to equalise as a result of a penalty corner action.

On 55 minutes, Portelli hit his second to send Hotsticks 2-1 ahead but the Stars stormed back and Camilleri made it 2-2 to set up a pulsating finale.

It was now-or-never stuff for both teams as defences opened up.

Within two minutes Lightshop Hotsticks were awarded another penalty stroke which Shaun Grima converted to send his team in front before Grima grabbed his second to open a 4-2 lead which they administered wisely to seal the Challenge Cup title.

Umpires: Raymond Micallef, Reno Cremona.

Rabat Depiro 1

Qormi Poiatti 3

In the early stages of this play-off for third place in the tournament, man-marking tactics were the order of the day.

Rabat spurned a penalty corner opportunity and six minutes later Qormi did not take advantage of a penalty corner awarded to them.

However, they went into a 1-0 lead when Juan Sarcia hit home in the final minute of the half.

The second half turned out to be a different affair altogether, Qormi applying pressure using the right flank as a feeder to hit tantalising crosses across the face of the Rabat goalpost.

Rabat countered well with swift direct counter attacks and on 47 minutes they were denied by the Qormi goalkeeper who effected a sprawling save to keep his net intact.

Midway through the half, gaps started opening as both teams placed more emphasis on attack leaving defences more vulnerable.

After Rabat had missed two scoring opportunities, on 54 minutes John Williams netted as a result of a pass from Keith Bajada to send Qormi into a 2-0 lead.

Qormi continued to attack and on 68 minutes Kyle Micallef shot home to further increase his team’s lead.

Rabat grabbed a consolation goal through Kevin Micallef late in the match.

Umpires: Manuel Imbroll, David Agius.