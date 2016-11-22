Uibo Andres (left) and Aare Tammesalu will perform in tonight’s concert, part of the Malta International Organ Festival.

Today’s concert is an organ and cello recital taking place in Gozo.

Estonian musicians Andres Uibo (organ) and Aare Tammesalu (cello) will be treating the audience to pieces by Bach, Kapp, Mägi, Saint-Saëns, Bruch and Uibo.

Uibo has been chief organist for the St Nicholas Museum-Concert Hall since 1981 and professor of organ music at the Estonian Academy of Music and Theatre since 1994. From 1997 to 2009 Uibo was producer for the National Concert Agency Eesti Kontsert. During this period, a number of prestigious music festivals, such as the Tallinn International Organ Festival and the Tallinn J. S. Bach Music Festival, underwent innovation. Uibo serves as artistic director for several festivals and has also been responsible for the restoration of a number of historic organs in Estonia and the construction of new ones.

As a composer, Uibo has written works for choirs, various instruments, organ and symphony orchestras. His compositions have been performed in different prominent festivals and concerts throughout Europe, Russia, Asia and the US.

Tammesalu acts as a soloist and chamber musician, performing classical and contemporary music. He is also an active music producer and pedagogue. He has performed with several Estonian symphony orchestras and in numerous European countries, Canada, Israel, Iran, Russia and the US. He is a member of the Tobias String Quartet and Resonabilis Ensemble.

Tammesalu was the first performer to introduce works by Giovanni Bonato, Eino Tamberg, Lepo Sumera, Andres Uibo, Andrus Kallastu and others. He was awarded the Hendrik Krumm Culture Prize for founding and directing the Mustjala Music Festival that has been taking place since 1995.

■ The concert is being held at the Jesus of Nazareth Chapel in Xagħra, Gozo, at 7pm. Entrance is free. The festival runs until December 9 with concerts taking place in various cathedrals, basilicas and churches across the Maltese islands. Full programme details can be obtained from www.MaltaInternationalOrganFestival.com. This space will cover the individual concerts on the day.