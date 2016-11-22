Announcements

VELLA. On November 20, feast of Christ the King and the last day of the Jubilee of Mercy, ANTONIETTE née Buttigieg, aged 88, widow of Godfrey, passed away peacefully. She leaves to mourn her loss, her daughter Candida and husband Patrick, her son Donald and his wife Rosette, her grand­children Colette, Christine, Ruth, Matthew, Christabel, Talitha and Faith, her great-grandchildren Elsa and Nina, her brothers Joseph, Alfred, George and Mario and her sister Yvonne, nephews and nieces together with their families and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital, today Tuesday, at 2pm for Marija Bambina parish church Naxxar, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 3pm, followed by interment at Naxxar Cemetery. The family would like to thank all staff at Mater Dei Hospital for their long and dedicated care. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ANASTASI PACE – Colonel TOMMY ANASTASI PACE, KM, OBE. In loving memory of a very dear uncle on the sixth anni­versary of his death. So sadly missed and always in our thoughts and prayers. Gillian, Monica, Anne, Louise and their families.

BARDON – LOUISE. Treasured memories of a dear mother and grandmother on the 19th anni­versary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Mark, Klaus, Frank and their families.

CAMILLERI. In cherished memory of our beloved DICK who died 33 years ago today. His wife and family.

DEGABRIELE. Loving memories of our dear father PAUL who passed away 33 years ago. His children Carmen, Alfred, Frankie, Tony, Anna, in-laws, grand­children and great-grandchildren.

FORMOSA – FRANCIS. In loving memory of a dear father and grandfather on the 28th anni­versary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Your son Lawrence and grandsons Andre’, Etienne and Jean Pierre and their respective spouses. The 7am Mass at St Julian’s parish church will be said for the repose of his soul.

GAUCI – FRANCIS. Treasured memories of a beloved husband, father and grandfather on the 16th anniversary of his demise. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GHIRLANDO. Remembering our beloved DENIS with fondest love on the seventh anniversary of his demise. Lina and family.

GRIMA. In memory of RAYMOND, today the third anniversary of his demise. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his wife Marcelle, née Mangion, his sons Nicholas and Thomas and their respective fiancées Tia and Chantelle, his family and friends.

Nearest still

As years depart

Your memory lives

Within our heart.

May he rest in peace.

LOPORTO – MARIA, née Dacoutros. Treasured memories of our dearest sister on her seventh anniversary. Grace, Johanna, Lydia and families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MICALLEF. In loving memory of our beloved mother STELLA, née Sacco, especially today the 15th anniversary of her death. Never forgotten by her children Louis, Antoinette, Carmel, Patrick, Joseph, Maria, Georgette and Rita, their respective spouses, grand­children and many relatives and friends.

MICALLEF EYNAUD – GERALD. On the 21st anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Gay, Carla, Francis.

SHAW. In loving memory of a dear father and grandfather, NORMAN, on the 32nd anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Fondly remembered and deeply missed by his sons, daughters, in-laws and grandchildren. All Masses said today at Tal-Ibraġ parish church will be offered for the repose of his soul. Lord, grant him eternal rest.