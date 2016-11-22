Zejtun square to be embellished

An impression of how the square will look after embellishment.

The Planning Authority has given its go-ahead for embellishment of Misraħ ir-Repubblika in Żejtun.

The area, known among the locals as ‘the lower parvis’, will see the installation of new lava and hard stone tiles instead of the existing cement. Similar works will take place on the steps and pavement leading up to and around the parvis. New benches will be installed as fell as lighting to illuminate the facade of the parish centre.

A water feature will be reinstated at one of the corners, serving as a reminder of the water source which existed at the same location in the past.

Works will also involve minor restoration works to the stone balustrades around the outer perimeter of the parvis.