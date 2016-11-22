Young man grievously injured in stabbing incident

A 24-year-old man was grievously injured in a stabbing incident at a private residence in Sta Venera last night.

The police said it was informed of the incident in Triq l-Erbgħa ta’ Settembru 1918 at 2.45am. On arriving on site, it found a medical team assisting the young man, who had been involved in an argument with a 23-year-old man, also from Sta Venera.

The victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital. The alleged aggressor escaped in a car but was found and arrested by officers from the Rapid Intervention Unit shortly afterwards. He was treated at a health centre for minor injuries.

An inquiry is being held.