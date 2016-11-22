Advert
Tuesday, November 22, 2016, 10:16

Woman, 79, hit by car in Qormi

A 79-year-old woman was grievously injured this morning when she was hit by a car driven by a 33-year-old Libyan man who lives in Sta Venera.

The police said the accident happened at 6.50am in Triq il-Vitorja, Qormi.

Investigations are continuing.

 

