Woman, 79, hit by car in Qormi
A 79-year-old woman was grievously injured this morning when she was hit by a car driven by a 33-year-old Libyan man who lives in Sta Venera.
The police said the accident happened at 6.50am in Triq il-Vitorja, Qormi.
Investigations are continuing.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.