Today's newspapers in review

The following are the top stories in national newspapers today.

Times of Malta says Grazio Mercieca, sworn in as magistrate yesterday, had in fact been cleared by the Judicial Appointments Committee to be a judge. In another story, it says the police have not yet questioned the teenage students alleging sexual abuse by their peers and teacher, because they are still awaiting clearance from the court appointed experts.

The Malta Independent says a survey it commissioned found that more than 45 per cent of respondents who place full trust in Prime Minister Joseph Muscat believe the environment is not being safeguarded while 88.5 per cent believed the government is not corrupt.

L-Orizzont leads with yesterday’s launch of a patients’ right charter by Health Minister Chris Fearne.

In-Nazzjon leads with a report on a press conference given yesterday by economy shadow minister Claudio Grech during which he said a Nationalist government would reduce tax the first €50,000 profit from commercial activities to 10 per cent.