Rescued turtles released after rehabilitation

Two loggerhead turtles were today released back in the sea by Nature Trust (Malta) after being rehabilitated at the San Lucjan Centre.

The turtles, called Duygu and Hilal by the volunteers, were rescued in August this year suffering from an infection and hook injuries respectively.

The turtles were released from Gnejna Bay after being microchipped for record purposes. NTM is now working with other Mediterranean rehab centres on the development of an intelligent microchip system which is being designed to keep data records of turtle movements.

22 turtles have been rescued so far this year, Nature Trust said. It may be contacted on the emergency line 99999505. Members of the public can also help by adopting a turtle where the costs of adoption go towards the rehabilitation of such animals