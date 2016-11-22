Racist comment sparks off Labour Party club brawl

The spark that caused the argument which resulted in a stabbing incident inside the Labour Party Club in Qormi on November 6 was a racist remark intended to insult the wife of one of the patrons, a court heard today as the compilation of evidence got underway.

The man charged with the attempted murder of Alfred Felice is Alfred Galea, a 46-year-old baker from Qormi who allegedly intervened to diffuse the argument which arose between the victim and a third party, only to end up facing criminal proceedings.

Taking the witness stand, the victim testified that he had been drinking at the club on that Sunday afternoon when his wife Sawsen joined him and began to dance. At one point, another patron, Joseph Muscat, went up to the woman and asked her whether she was a Muslim. When the woman answered in the affirmative, Mr Muscat remarked that her God was different from the Christian God, whilst commenting that she ought to wear a veil.

Stepping in for his wife, Mr Felice walked up to Mr Muscat and allegedly told him to mind his own business. At that moment the accused went up to the victim and whipping out his penknife allegedly stabbed him three times in the stomach, the court was told.

Mr Felice retaliated by hitting the accused on the head with an empty beer bottle, the court heard. The fight was disrupted when other patrons intervened. The victim testified that he passed out and could only recall waking up at Mater Dei not even remembering what had caused the argument.

The court, presided by magistrate Joseph Mifsud, heard the testimony of Mr Muscat who admitted his share in the brawl and declared that although he had apologised, Mr Felice continued to hurl insults against him and also against the accused when the latter intervened. As Mr Muscat left the premises he recalled seeing the blood-stained shirt of the victim, the court heard.

Police officer James Weatherill who was the first to arrive at the scene of crime, testified that the victim's clothes were blood-stained and a part of his intestines was bulging out. The witness explained that the accused had denied having a penknife and had refused to answer any questions.

Forensic expert Mario Scerri stated in court that the accused had scratches on his face and a bump on the head evidently caused by a blow.

The victim's wife and father, who had been summoned as witnesses, were barred from giving evidence since their presence in the courtroom had been noted by the defence lawyers, who therefore objected to their testimony. Magistrate Mifsud upheld the claim of the defence.

Inspector Roderick Agius and Lawyer Edward Gatt appearing for the victim objected to the request for bail since the barman and another eyewitness known as "iż-Żejtuni" had not yet testified. Moreover, the court was told that the accused lived close to the victim's home.

However, bail was granted when the accused's son informed the magistrate that his maternal grandparents who lived in Ħamrun were willing to offer his father alternative accommodation. The accused was granted freedom from arrest against a deposit of €5,000 and a personal guarantee of €20,000. Magistrate Mifsud finally ordered the accused not to approach any of the witnesses and to keep away from the club where the incident had taken place.

Lawyers Giannella DeMarco and Gianluca Caruana Curran appeared for the accused.