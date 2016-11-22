Patients' charter is not binding and is being used as a distraction - PN

The launching of a patients' rights charter by Health Minister Chris Fearne on Monday appeared to be an attempt to distract the public for the questions that arose when it was revealed that expired medicines were administered to hospital patients, the PN said today.

Claudette Buttigieg, shadow minister for health, said the charter did not bind anyone and its clauses were not compulsory.

Therefore instead of taking the people for a ride, Mr Fearne needed to address the questions made to him about the expired medicines.

Patients in intensive care deserved the best treatment possible rather than expired medicines.

The current situation was the price being paid by patients for corruption in the health sector, which had seen public hospitals sold to a person implicated in fraud, with the contracts remaining partly under wraps, she said.