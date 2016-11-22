Advert
Tuesday, November 22, 2016, 07:54

Palumbo employees' birthday surprise to sick colleague in London

As Palumbo plasterer Jason Pisani was going through the day yesterday, a nice surprise photo from his colleagues made it a little brighter.

Mr Pisani celebrated his birthday in London yesterday, where he is undergoing medical treatment. And his colleagues in Malta did not forget him.

They got together at their place of work to send him his greetings and well wishes in the photo above.

 

