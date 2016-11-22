Man, woman charged with being part of drug trafficking racket

A man and a woman of Venezuelan origin were arraigned separately in court today charged with being part of a drug trafficking racket which involved the importation of drugs from Brazil. Both pleaded not guilty but were remanded in custody.

David Rafael Castillo, 31, and Geraldine Mora Huiza, 38, were accused of association to trade or traffic cocaine, importing the drug and its aggravated possession.

Inspectors Jonathan Cassar and Justine Grech explained that on November 20, following a tip-off, officers from the drug squad went to the Malta International Airport where they arrested Mr Castillo as soon as he landed on a flight from Sao Paolo, Brazil via Zurich.

While in custody, Mr Castillo was submitted to an x-ray which revealed that he had foreign bodies inside his body. It was subsequently discovered that the man, a courier, had swallowed 100 capsules containing 1kg of cocaine.

Investigators traced a connection between Mr Castillo and Ms Huiza who had arrived in Malta at an earlier date. Later that day they carried out a search in the woman's room at the Buġibba Hotel, Triq it-Turisti, St Paul's Bay, the court heard.

This search revealed a packet of cocaine weighing one kilogramme hidden in the bathroom sink. Data on the woman's mobile showed that the two were evidently working as couriers in a common drug racket.

Lawyer Benjamin Valenzia, appearing as legal aid for the woman, drew the court's attention to the fact that his client had not been offered the possibility of consulting a lawyer before signing the consent form to undergo the x-ray. This, the court was informed, was being declared formally so as to safeguard the constitutional rights of the accused.

Lawyer Leontine Calleja appearing for Mr Castillo reserved the right to forward a similar declaration on behalf of her client.