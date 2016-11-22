Man handed suspended sentence for false job reference letter

A 24-year-old Serbian man residing in Msida, has pleaded guilty to having made a false declaration in a reference letter presented to JobsPlus to secure a job in Malta.

Goran Rakic, a sheet metal worker, came to Malta in search of employment and presented the reference letter to the government agency, formerly known as the Employment and Training Corporation, the court was informed. Since workers are required to prove two-year work experience, the accused claimed to satisfy this requisite by presenting the false letter of recommendation.

The Principal Immigration Officer, inspector Frankie Sammut, explained that when JobsPlus contacted the former employer indicated in the reference letter, they were told that the accused was not listed on their records.

Lawyer Ivan Mifsud, who appeared for Mr Rakic, said this wrongdoing was part and parcel of the folly of youth. "They're young, they make mistakes and they regret it later," he said.

Magistrate Monica Vella considered that the man had cooperated fully with the police. She handed down a six-month prison term suspended for two years.