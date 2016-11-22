Front Ħarsien ODZ calls for national master plan

Front Ħarsien ODZ has called for a national master plan that comprises ecological, marine, social, economic, traffic and waste impact assessments before development proposals are processed.

In a statement, it said the national master plan should be evidence-based and have clear indicators on Malta's carrying capacity in relation to a number of factors.

Referring to the recently issued masterplan for Paceville, it said that in view of Malta's small size and the immediate proximity of localities, it was illogical to have a master plan for one area and not for areas close to it.

The front also said it opposed land reclamation for real estate or hotel purposes.

In the specific case of Paceville, it said, its opposition related to the fact that a marine protected area existed close to the site identified for land reclamation.

The NGO also called for the publication of all submissions by developers to the government and the Planning Authority.