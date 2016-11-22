Fewer people on the unemployment register

The number of persons registering for work in October stood at 3,166 compared to 4,916 in the same month last year.

The National Statistics Office said that data provided by Jobsplus for October indicated decreases in registered unemployment among all age groups.

When compared to October last year, registrants for work decreased irrespective of how long they had been registering.

The largest decrease was recorded among persons who had been registering for more than a year. The number of persons with a disability registering for work also decreased by 23 to 367. Males accounted for 76.3 per cent of total registrants with a disability.

The largest share of males and females on the unemployment register sought occupations as clerical support workers with 18.4 per cent and 33 per cent respectively.

The registered unemployment rate in April stood at 2.1 per cent of the labour supply, (excluding part-time employment), and varied from 2.4 per cent among men to 1.5 per cent among women.