Alleged victims of sexual abuse still awaiting clearance to speak to magistrate

The Lyceum in Ħamrun. Photo: Steve Zammit Lupi

The police have not yet questioned the teenage students alleging sexual abuse by their peers and teacher, because they are still awaiting clearance from the court-appointed experts.

Sources said that the police are treading very carefully on the sex abuses which allegedly took place at the Ħamrun Lyceum and they are awaiting the green light from a psychologist appointed by the inquiring magistrate.

The police have opted for this line of action to avoid being seen as taking advantage of the alleged abuse victims when they were in a vulnerable state.

Meanwhile, the 32-year-old teacher from Naxxar who was arrested in connection with the case is out on police bail – a special release granted by investigating officers when they feel they do not have enough evidence to take a case to court.

Sources close to the investigation said that the police were treating the alleged case with utmost sensitivity. They are trying to establish the facts by speaking to as many witnesses as possible.

Police treading very carefully

According to the allegations, a group of male students, including a 13-year-old, sexually abused a 14-year-old female classmate with their teacher’s blessing at the Ħamrun secondary school. Three students and the teacher were suspended pending the outcome of a police investigation and a magisterial inquiry.

Police investigations into the case, which was flagged by the mother of the 14-year-old girl, have been widened and the probe is now focusing on cases involving at least another three girls.

All the cases have allegedly happened since the start of this scholastic year.

It is being claimed that one of the girls was locked in a classroom by the suspended teacher, who molested her with seven boys. Subsequently, a series of compromising photos of the victim were allegedly posted on multimedia mobile application Snapchat.

But the alleged victims have not yet been questioned by the inquiring magistrate, as is usual practice, when they are asked for their testimony under oath.

Before these testimonies are taken and documented, investigators feel that they do have enough evidence for a watertight case with which to go to court.

The 13-year-old boy, who despite his young age is already known to the police after being caught driving without a licence, is also being investigated. However, even if it is found that he was the culprit or an accomplice, he will be spared court proceedings, because the minimum age of criminal responsibility has been raised from nine to 14 years.

