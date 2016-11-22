Motorbike fatality

The article ‘”Riders are buying powerful bikes with little experience”’ (November 14), is a disgrace and lacked any sort of respect to the family members of the individual who just recently passed away after a motorbike accident.

What proof does this newspaper have that the rider was inexperienced? He was anything but inexperienced.

After realising this mistake, the photograph used online was quickly changed to a stock image. However, the article is still completely irrelevant, inaccurate and misleading.

There was not a single mention of the terrible state of the Maltese roads, which are the main cause of most crashes. Not a single mention of the lack of respect car drivers show on the road. Not a single mention of the lack of road safety on Maltese roads and not a single mention of the lack of law enforcement either.

An article should either be accurate or else should not be written at all.

Shame indeed.

I have been purchasing the Times of Malta ever since I can remember but no more, in view of this disgrace article.

Rubbish journalism.

Editorial note: The Times of Malta never had any intention of showing any disrespect either to the family of the deceased or to any of its readers. The article in question was meant as a follow-up to the fatality and the intention was both to give further information and also convey safety advice to motorcyclists. In fact, the article was based on comments by a traffic consultant and a member of the National Road Safety Council. It was made very clear in the article that the traffic consultant was “not drawing any conclusion about this incident but was concerned at the way motorcyclists were often pushing the limits”.