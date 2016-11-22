Juve qualify after stormy 3-1 win at ten-man Sevilla

Nicolas Pareja gave the hosts a ninth-minute lead but they had Franco Vazquez sent off in the 36th minute for two bookings and Claudio Marchisio equalised in first-half stoppage time with a controversial penalty.
Sevilla coach Jorge Sampaoli was also dismissed for persistent dissent and watched the final half hour of the match among the home supporters.
Bonuccio fired Juventus in front in the 85th minute and Mandzukic completed their win in stoppage time.
Juventus moved top of Group H with 11 points from five games, one ahead of Sevilla.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.