Sporting briefs

Messi: Lionel Messi returned to training yesterday after recovering from a stomach bug that caused him to miss Barcelona’s goalless draw against Malaga on Saturday. The Argentina captain sat out the La Liga game at the Nou Camp but trained with the squad ahead of tomorrow’s Champions League Group C game at Celtic in Glasgow.

Higuain: Juventus forward Gonzalo Higuain will miss today’s Champions League match at Sevilla with a bruised thigh. Juventus said that the Argentina forward sustained the injury during the closing minutes of Saturday’s 3-0 league win over Pescara. The Turin side will also be without defender Andrea Barzagli, winger Marko Pjaca and forward Paulo Dybala, who are out with long-term injuries. Defender Medhi Benatia is out injured but defender Giorgio Chiellini returns.

Badilla: Former Costa Rica international Gabriel Badilla has died aged 32, the Costa Rica Star reported yesterday, saying the defender collapsed near the finish of a 10km race in Santa Ana. The cause of death had not been determined, but was likely a heart attack. Badilla, who underwent heart surgery in 2013, retired in June after playing 25 matches for his country.

Villa: Aston Villa have an-nounced the appointment of Colin Calderwood as the club’s new assistant manager. Former Villa defender Calderwood, 51, recently quit his role as number two to Chris Hughton at Brighton and has teamed up with Steve Bruce after the two clubs agreed a compensation package. Hughton had expressed his surprise and disappointment at Calderwood’s departure after Friday’s 1-1 draw between the two sides at the AMEX Stadium.

Racist abuse: Cambridge are investigating alleged racist abuse from members of the crowd towards Adebayo Akinfenwa. The Wycombe striker highlighted the incidents in the Chairboys’ 2-1 League Two win on Saturday on Twitter. He wrote: “Good 3pts 2day, great support again. It’s a shame that a small group of Cambridge fans focus on colour rather than the game #KickOutRacism.” The incident was also reported to the match referee, Trevor Kettle.

Serie B: Trapani vs Spal 1-1.

Lega Pro: Modena vs Pordenone 0-3.

La Liga: Leganes vs Osasuna 2-0.

Scottish Premier: Hamilton vs Hearts 3-3.