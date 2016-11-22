Sevilla vs Juventus offers intriguing clash of styles

Coach Jorge Sampaoli adopts a fast and furious style of attacking play at Sevilla.

Sevilla’s wild-eyed, excitable Jorge Sampaoli faces Juve’s phlegmatic Massimiliano Allegri in a fascinating clash of coaching styles in the Champions League today.

Both sides are unbeaten in Group H and seem set to qualify though Sevilla, on 10 points from four games, need a draw and visitors Juve, on eight, a win to guarantee a last-16 place.

Should Sevilla go through to the knockout stage, it will mean they won’t be able to defend the Europa League title which they have won for the last three seasons.

Sampaoli has already brought a breath of fresh air to La Liga, where his side have climbed into third place and beaten Atletico Madrid along the way.

Saturday’s 3-2 win at Deportivo La Coruna, where they scored twice in the last five minutes, was fairly typical of their style which is not for the faint-hearted.

Sampaoli likes his team to play with a fast and furious style, sweeping forward in relentless waves with seven or eight players joining the attack.

Defending has sometimes been an afterthought, although he has given Sevilla some added steel at the back and they have yet to concede a goal in the group.

Juve’s Allegri also likes his team to dominate possession but he is averse to risk-taking and often talks of the importance of “administering the match”.

He admonished his side after this month’s 1-1 draw at home to Olympique Lyon for chasing the game in the last few minutes and leaving themselves dangerously exposed.

“We could have thrown our qualification down the drain,” he said.

Unlike Sampaoli, Allegri is established in European football having won a Serie A title with Milan and two at Juventus, who he led to the Champions League final two seasons ago.

Sampaoli could claim to be the moral victor after a 0-0 draw in Turin in the teams’ opening group meeting in September. This time, the onus will be on the Spaniards, as Allegri has pointed out.

Juve meet Dinamo Zagreb, who are without a point, in their final group game and can bank on getting the win they will still need if they lose today. Sevilla, on the other hand, face a much tougher final game at Lyon.

“I believe that the match is more important for Sevilla than for ourselves,” said Allegri.

“But, if we don’t beat Dinamo at home, then we don’t deserve to be in the competition.”

Kane vs Falcao

Tottenham are hoping striker Harry Kane’s return to scoring form will help keep their Group E hopes alive when they visit Monaco.

The London side have lost both of their home games so far, to leaders Monaco and then second-placed Bayer Leverkusen.

The Germans now sit two points above them after winning 1-0 at Wembley and Spurs badly need to make up ground this week.

Monaco are second in Ligue 1, three points off the pace, after a comfortable 3-0 victory at Lorient last weekend.

Colombia striker Radamel Falcao continued his fine run with another goal for the principality side and, after hapless spells with Manchester United and Chelsea, would love to remind doubting English fans of his quality.

Meanwhile, despite their domestic travails, Leicester City can advance to the last 16 tonight by avoiding defeat against Club Brugge in Group G.

The Foxes won 3-0 in Belgium earlier in the campaign. Islam Slimani (groin) and Leonardo Ulloa (back) missed the 2-1 upset to Watford on Saturday, but could be back to face Brugge.

Already qualified for the Last 16

■ Atletico Madrid are the only side with a 100 per cent record in the group stage after four matches, despite featuring in a pool which also contains five-time European champions Bayern Munich.

The Bavarians’ coach Carlo Ancelotti will not be too concerned though, as his side are also assured of a last-16 place having accrued 10 points from four matches.

Also through are the top two in Group A – Arsenal and Paris St Germain – and Group F leaders Borussia Dortmund.

Can qualify this week

■ Manchester City and Leicester City are among the sides who can book a passage to the knock-out round on matchday five.

Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid could too, with trips to Glasgow and Lisbon, respectively.

Other sides who could secure a place this week are Benfica, Napoli, Besiktas, Bayer Leverkusen, Porto, Sevilla and Juventus.

Still in contention

■ Tottenham and Celtic still have a chance of reaching the last 16 but they will not be able to secure a place until the final matchday.

In the same situation are Borussia Moenchengladbach, CSKA Moscow, Sporting Lisbon, Copenhagen, Lyon and Dynamo Kiev.

Europa League slot

■ For some sides the best that can be hoped for is a place in the last 32 of Europe’s second-tier club competition.

The teams in this bracket are Ludogorets, Basel, PSV Eindhoven, Rostov, Club Brugge, Dinamo Zagreb and Legia Warsaw.

Group E

Playing today

CSKA vs Bayer Leverkusen - 18.00

Monaco vs Tottenham

Already played

Bayer Leverkusen vs CSKA - 2-2

Tottenham vs Monaco - 1-2

Monaco vs Bayer Leverkusen - 1-1

CSKA vs Tottenham Hotspur - 0-1

CSKA Moscow vs Monaco - 1-1

B. Leverkusen vs Tottenham - 0-0

Monaco vs CSKA Moscow - 3-0

Tottenham vs B. Leverkusen - 0-1

07/12/16: B. Leverkusen vs Monaco

07/12/16: Tottenham vs CSKA

Group F

Playing today

Sporting vs Real Madrid

B. Dortmund vs Legia Warsaw

Already played

Real Madrid vs Sporting Lisbon - 2-1

Legia Warsaw vs B. Dortmund - 0-6

B. Dortmund vs Real Madrid - 2-2

Sporting vs Legia Warsaw - 2-0

Sporting vs Bor. Dortmund - 1-2

Real Madrid vs Legia Warsaw - 5-1

B. Dortmund vs Sporting - 1-0

Legia Warsaw vs Real Madrid - 3-3

07/12/16: R. Madrid vs B. Dortmund

07/12/16: L. Warsaw vs Sporting

Group G

Playing today

Leicester City vs Bruges

Copenhagen vs Porto

Already played

Bruges vs Leicester City 0-3

Porto vs FC Copenhagen 1-1

Copenhagen vs Bruges 4-0

Leicester City vs Porto 1-0

Bruges vs Porto 1-2

Leicester City vs Copenhagen 1-0

Copenhagen vs Leicester 0-0

Porto vs Bruges 1-0

07/12/16: Bruges vs Copenhagen

07/12/16: Porto vs Leicester

Group H

Playing today

Dinamo Zagreb vs Lyon

Sevilla vs Juventus

Already played

Lyon vs Dinamo Zagreb - 3-0

Juventus vs Sevilla - 0-0

Sevilla vs Lyon - 1-0

Dinamo Zagreb vs Juventus - 0-4

Dinamo Zagreb vs Sevilla - 0-1

Lyon vs Juventus - 0-1

Sevilla vs Dinamo Zagreb - 4-0

Juventus vs Lyon - 1-1

07/12/16: Lyon vs Sevilla

07/12/16: Juventus vs D. Zagreb

Tomorrow

Group A

Arsenal vs Paris SG

Ludogorets vs Basel

Standings: Arsenal, Paris SG 10; Basel, Ludogorets 1.

Group B

Napoli vs Dynamo Kiev

Besiktas vs Benfica - 18.45

Standings: Napoli, Benfica 7; Besiktas 6; Dynamo Kiev 1.

Group C

Celtic vs Barcelona

B. Mgladbach vs Man. City

Standings: Barcelona 9; Man. City 7; B. Mgladbach 4; Celtic 2.

Group D

FC Rostov vs B. Munich - 18.00

Atletico Madrid vs PSV

Standings: Atletico Madrid 12; B. Munich 9; PSV, FC Rostov 1.