Schembri scores but Boavista ousted from cup

Andrè Schembri was back on the scoresheet on Sunday but his goal was not enough as Boavista crashed out of the Portuguese Cup after a 2-1 home upset to Guimaraes in extra-time.

Schembri was in the starting XI for the Last 16 tie but the home side fell behind to Tiquinho Soares’s first-half effort. Eleven minutes into the second half, Schembri pulled his team level when he scored with a fine shot on the turn.

No more goals were scored in normal time but Boavista were reduced to 10 men following the late dismissal of Lucas De Lima.

Guimaraes profited from their numerical advantage when they hit the winner through Carlos Hurtado two minutes from the end.

Idrissa Mandiang completed Boavista’s miserable night when he was sent off before the final whistle.

Schembri will be hoping to retain his place in the team for the tough league clash at home to Sporting Lisbon this Saturday.

In Italy’s Lega Pro, Zach Muscat recovered from a back injury to start for Arezzo but the Maroons’ promotion hopes hit a snag after a 3-2 defeat at lowly Pontedera on Sunday.

Claudio Santini scored a hat-trick for Pontedera who are still in the drop zone with 13 points. The defeat saw Arezzo drop down to fourth on 25 points, level with Livorno and 11 adrift of leaders Alessandria.

Defender Sam Magri played almost the full match as Dover grabbed a 2-0 win over Guiseley in the English National League last weekend.

Second-half goals from Ricky Miller and Moses Ademola earned the spoils for Dover who are now up to sixth in the standings on 37, just one point short of the play-off places.

Malta winger Luke Gambin was in action for Barnet in their goalless home draw against Crewe Alexandria in League Two. Barnet remain in a mid-table position on 21 points.