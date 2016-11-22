Players have adapted quickly to my philosophy, says Doncic

St Andrews have raised their game since Danilo Doncic took over as coach. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

St Andrews’ enterprising showing in their 1-1 draw against Birkirkara last weekend further underlined the positive impact Danilo Doncic has had on the team.

In their five league games since Doncic’s appointment as head coach, St Andrews have beaten neighbours Pembroke Athleta and Gżira United, attained creditable draws against title hopefuls Valletta and Birkirkara and lost only one game, 1-0 to second-placed Hibs.

“There has definitely been progress,” Doncic told Times of Malta yesterday.

“I’m happy because the players quickly accepted my philosophy.

“Every coach has his way of doing things and I’ve been told that my training sessions and approach are different to what the players were accustomed to before my arrival.

“Even the tactical formation is different but I’m glad that the players have adapted well.

“These changes are working. In my case, I can say that we have a very good atmosphere in the dressing room and this is reflected in our results and performances.

“We have done very well against three of the country’s top teams, Valletta, Birkirkara and Hibs, and won our games against two direct rivals, Pembroke and Gżira, but we haven’t achieved anything yet.

“We need to remain fully focused, adhere to a game-by-game approach and work as hard as we can during the week to make sure that, on matchday, we are prepared to give our maximum.”

Doncic began his second spell at the helm of St Andrews last month following a one-year stint with Cypriot club Ethnikos Achnas.

“Coaching in Cyprus was a very good experience,” Doncic, who has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with St Andrews, said.

“The budgets of the clubs there are significantly bigger than those of their Maltese counterparts and they have 15 foreigners in their squads.

“We played against the top clubs in Cyprus and, in my first season, Ethnikos Achnas managed to avoid relegation.

“When I left Ethnikos, I received this attractive proposal from the directors of St Andrews. They know how I work as I was with this club before.

“St Andrews, with the backing of Mr Bernard (Graeff), are following a three-year project.

“Mr Bernard has very ambitious plans. He wants to build a strong squad here, based on homegrown talents and high-quality foreign players who can make the difference in the Premier League.

“The aim is to raise the level of the team and transform St Andrews into challengers for European qualification, possibly from next season.

“I know this is a big ask but I believe that with the right investment, good planning and hard work, we can reach this level.”

Doncic has inherited a squad comprising a host of new foreigners who have yet to prove themselves in the Premier League and the core of Maltese players, led by veteran captain Joseph Farrugia, who helped keep the team in the Premier League last season after winning a play-off against Senglea Athletic.

Although St Andrews’ results of late suggest that Doncic is bringing the best out of his players, the Serbian coach is keen to strengthen his team’s firepower.

“In the five games I’ve been in charge, we have only conceded three goals and we played against three title contenders,” Doncic remarked. “In the defensive part, we are very solid.

“What we need is more creative players up front, players who bring more ideas that can make us more dangerous to our opponents. We need to address this shortcoming as quickly as possible as this would give us more balance.”

Last Saturday, St Andrews were on the brink of another famous win as, heading into stoppage time, they led thanks to Enmy Manuel Pena Beltre’s first-half strike but were denied by former striker Matteo Desira Buttigieg who rescued Birkirkara with a last-gasp equaliser.

To add insult to injury, Doncic was sent off from the bench by San Marino referee Leonardo Guidi after protesting against the latter’s decision to award five minutes of stoppage time.

“It's frustrating when you concede a 94th-minute equaliser,” Doncic said. “The referee ordered five minutes of stoppage time for no reason. Besides, he issued a yellow card for every tackle on what was a very slick surface because of the rain.

“I was angry. I know you have to accept the match officials’ decisions but the referee’s performance on Saturday left a lot to be desired.”

His dissatisfaction with the referee’s showing aside, Doncic has good reason to be upbeat about St Andrews’ prospects of securing top-flight survival as their positive run of late has lifted them six points clear of second-from-bottom Mosta.

Doncic urged caution.

“It’s still early to say anything about the relegation fight because the championship is very balanced,” the St Andrews mentor said.

“The issue is still wide open and there is still time for all the teams, especially those that are struggling, to get their house in order, especially if they make a couple of good signings in January.

“From our end, if we keep playing like we have in the last five games, I’m confident that we will be swimming in safe waters at the right time.”