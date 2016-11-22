Bellerin signs long-term contract

Spain right-back Hector Bellerin has signed a new long-term contract with Arsenal. The Premier League club yesterday announced that the 21-year-old had committed his future to the Gunners.

Bellerin’s impressive performances had seen him linked with moves to Barcelona and Manchester City in recent weeks.

A statement read: “Hector Bellerin has signed a new long-term deal.”

Bellerin, currently absent with an ankle injury, has signed a six-year contract.