Ecclestone casts doubt over SEAsia F1 races

Part of the illuminated Marina Bay Formula One circuit in Singapore.

Formula One supremo Bernie Ecclestone, 86, has cast doubt over the future of the sport in Southeast Asia by telling a German magazine that Singapore no longer wants to host a grand prix after its current deal expires next year.

Neighbouring Malaysia will not host a Grand Prix after 2018 because of declining ticket sales and TV viewing figures, the country’s Tourism and Culture Minister said yesterday, and the region could be left without a race for the first time since 1998.

The Singapore race costs some $105.04 million to put on every year, 60 per cent of which is funded by the government. It was first staged in 2008 and the city-state renewed its contract for another five years in 2012.

Ecclestone’s blunt comments in Auto Motor und Sport, however, suggested negotiations over a further extension have not gone well.

“Look at what we have done for Singapore,” Ecclestone said.

“Yes, the grand prix has cost Singapore a lot of money, but we’ve also given them a lot of money. Singapore was suddenly more than just an airport to fly to or from somewhere.

“Now they believe they have reached their goal and they do not want a grand prix anymore.”

In comments to Singapore newspaper the Straits Times, however, Ecclestone clarified that F1’s stand was that it did not want to lose Singapore.

“My words were taken in a funny way. What I said was simple – no decision has been taken yet. Negotiations are ongoing and will be sorted out shortly... before the end of the year, I’m sure.”

The event is organised in the city-state by Singapore GP, a private firm owned by Ong Beng Seng, one of Singapore’s richest men.

Formula One announced a record-equalling 21-race provisional calendar for 2017 in September.

The Singapore race is one of the glamour rounds of the championship, taking place at night on a street circuit with spectators entertained by music acts such as Beyonce and Justin Bieber.

Crowds, which topped 100,000 on all three days in the first year of the World Championship race, have declined, however, with this year’s grand prix averaging 73,000 spectators for each day, down from 87,000 in 2015.

A decline in ticket sales in Malaysia was also behind the decision by the government and race organisers there to end their annual round of the champion-ship, which has been held at the Sepang circuit since 1999.