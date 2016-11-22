Starlites leave it late to beat Depiro in opener

Floriana opened their campaign with victory over Hibs. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Starlites Naxxar 69

Cynergi Depiro 68

(20-13, 9-23, 17-20, 23-12)

Fourteen points down with seven minutes to go failed to dampen Starlites’ drive. They showed determination in getting back into this opening match of the 2016-17 BOV National League which produced an exciting finale.

Depiro looked to have the game ‘in the bag’ in two instances. In the third quarter they momentarily went 48-31 ahead and 10 minutes later, they were leading 62-48.

Yet, on both occasions the double-digit leads were neutralised by Starlites.

Three-pointers from Alec Felice Pace and Ivan Mitrovic, together with hoops from Jacob Formosa, helped Starlites to a 20-7 lead.

At this juncture, Depiro took command and netted a 16-0 run either side of the first two quarters as D.J. Mason started finding his way close to the opponents’ basket and young duo Robert Bonnici and Kurt Xuereb scoring long distance shots.

With other American import Dominic Scafidi netting from close range, Paul Ferrante’s boys surged further ahead.

Although there were further Starlites’ treys from Anthony Schembri and Zika Stankovic, Depiro changed ends with a seven-point lead, 36-29.

Depiro’s positive momentum continued when play restarted with a 12-2 run, mostly through David Bugeja, leading to a 48-31 scoreline.

Starlites reacted with a nine-point break but Mason managed to keep Depiro’s opponents at bay with four baskets.

An 8-0 Starlites run, midway in the last quarter, re-opened the game but a minute from time, Depiro potted two free-throws from four to go 68-63 in the lead. Then came two crucial game-winning 3s from Mitrovic and Nikola Stankovic with Depiro messing up their final possession to the delight of the Starlites’ clan.

Starlites: I. Mitrovic 19, M. Azzopardi, L. Vella, A. Schembri 5, C. Schembri, M. Falzon 4, A. Felice Pace 8, Z. Stankovic 3, J. Formosa 8, N. Stankovic 20, M. Vella, T. Grech 2.

Depiro: D. Bugeja 13, R. Bonnici 5, D. Schembri, A. Aquilina 8, N. Grech, T. Zammit, M. Mallia, D.J. Mason 25, K. Xuereb 12, M. Borg, D. Scafidi 5.

Referees: B. Vassallo, S. Micallef, I. Marjanovic.

Hibernians 71

Floriana MCP 81

(12-13, 15-21, 22-22, 22-25)

Floriana opened their league campaign with a ten-point win over Hibernians in a well-contested game.

For almost the entire first quarter Hibs had the upperhand as Alvaro Alarcan Lizaur and Marco Matijevic shared the hoops and it was only in the final seconds of the same quarter that Floriana finally surged ahead, 13-12, through a Chad Patus trey.

This minimal advantage was increased to 20-12 in the opening stages of the second quarter and the Greens extended that lead further to 32-16 with long distance shooting from Chad Patus and Nikola Andrejevic.

Hibs had the better start after the break and managed to momentarily tie the score at 42-all but Floriana’s reaction was immediate as they nailed a 7-0 run and that proved to be the defining moment of the match.

As the final quarter set off, the gap between the sides increased to double-digit figures and although Hibs tried hard to re-open the match, a late 7-2 run ascertained the Greens’ victory, the third over Hibernians this season.

Hibs: P. Attard, M. Matijevic 22, M. Hampton, L. Farrugia, S. Attard 6, I. Bonett 2, A. Micallef 2, R. Carabott, K. Sultana, S. Vella 3, F. Mariani 5, A. Lizaur 31.

Floriana: C. Patus 24, S. Pace 6, S. Borg 4, N. Vasovic 24, C. Calleja 5, A. Axiaq 11, N. Andrejevic 7 .

Referees: B. Vassallo, T. Helenius, Z. Dobrosavljevic.

Gżira Athleta 65

BUPA Luxol 50

(17-8, 17-16, 14-15, 17-11)

This was the first clash of the season between neighbours Athleta and Luxol.

Athleta led for most of the match save the initial moments following an early three-pointer from Pierce Cumpstone as Luxol had to do without Marco Mercieca, C.J. Cordina and Jamie Willoughby.

Athleta set off with a Peter Shouts trey and he also potted two long distance shots in the first quarter with team-mates Michael Naudi and Josiah Whitehead netting the other hoops for 17-8 after ten minutes of play. Only Swede William Ahlberg was precise for a depleted Luxol side.

The second quarter was balanced as J.P. Schembri’s eight points saw Luxol 34-24 behind at half-time.

An 8-1 mid-quarter run by Luxol, including Schembri’s third three-pointer, brought down the margin to five points, 42-37, but Athleta improved after a time-out and hoops from Billy Zammit and Whitehead helped them regain the upperhand.

The game was practically over when Athleta had an early eight-point run for 58-41.

Play in the last five minutes was merely a formality with Athleta very much in control.

Athleta: M. Naudi 12, R. Vella 6, D. Camilleri 3, L. Stefanovic, P. Shoults 15, B. Zammit 10, J. Bos, S. Vincic, M. Gauci Montaldo, J. Whitehead 19.

Luxol: D. Meli, J.P. Schembri 11, K. Dimech 6, W. Ahlberg 11, P. Cumpstone 16, S. Cappello 6.

Referees: B. Vassallo, C. Farrugia, T. Helenius.