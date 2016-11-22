The art of the year

January by Ġorġ Mallia. Pen and ink with digital colouring.

April by Moira Scicluna Zahra. Brush pen and digital colouring.

That art is a crucial tool in a world where culture is rapidly being relegated to the backseat in lieu of ‘new’ temples of faith, as presaged by Jean Baudrillard way back in 1970, is all the more apparent this year.

When art then comes forward to act as an agent of inclusivity, its value is somehow intrinsically understood to be more. This is the case for 12 talented and generous artists who have created an original work of art, each representing a particular month of the year, which they have donated to Inspire Foundation for its annual calendar.

September by Berivan Serin. Acrylic and varnish on stone.

Inspire believes that everyone has a right to equality and inclusion and its mission is to try to help everyone with a disability achieve this. The foundation does this by providing individuals and their families with educational, therapeutic and leisure services. Inspire also advocates for inclusion, educates the public and continually raises awareness among peers.

Today, the foundation helps over 1,000 individuals with various disabilities ranging from Down syndrome to autism, cerebral palsy and others. Many of their services and disability programmes are offered at a highly subsidised rate or at times, for free. In order to do this, fundraising remains a crucial tool for this organisation.

The artworks are also accompanied by traditional Maltese proverbs provided by KelmaKelma. Sayings such as Frar ma jħallix qattusa d-dar (no cat stays home in February) and April jagħmel il-fjuri u Mejju jieħu l-unuri (while April makes flowers, it is May that gets all the praise) dot the calendar, adding a local touch to each month.

August by Saviour Baldacchino. Oil on board.

The artists featured in the 2017 calendar are Hayley Acreman, Marisa Attard, Saviour Baldacchino, Steve Bonello, Debbie Caruana Dingli, Sam Degaetano, C.S. Lawrence, Ġorġ Mallia, Nadine Noko, Mark Scicluna, Berivan Serin and Moira Zahra Scicluna. The original paintings have also been donated to Inspire and are currently up for auction. They can be viewed in an exhibition set up for the purpose at Hilltop Gardens in Naxxar.

The 12-page, A5 hanging or desk calendar can be purchased online at www.inspire.org.mt/KelmaKelmaCalendars2017. The online auction is hosted at http://auction.inspire.org.mt where people can bid for their favourite painting. The exhibition and online auction come to a close on December 3. Inspire Foundation and KelmaKelma were supported by Il-Kunsill Nazzjonali tal-Ilsien Malti, Malta Tourism Authority, European Commission, Mapfre Middlesea, Maltapost, Gemelli Framing and VeeGeeBee Art.

June by Marisa Attard. Collage, acrylic and ink.