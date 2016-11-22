Advert
Monday, November 21, 2016, 22:01

Letter shows Trump grandfather's plea to stay in Germany

President-elect Donald Trump's grandfather unsuccessfully fought his expulsion from Germany for failing to perform mandatory military service, a handwritten letter found in a German archive shows.

Bild newspaper printed the 1905 letter located by an historian, in which Friedrich Trump wrote to Bavarian Prince Luitpold begging the "well-loved, noble, wise and just" leader not to deport him.

Luitpold rejected the "most subservient request".

Mr Trump's grandfather was born in Kallstadt, then part of Bavaria, and emigrated to the US as a teenager without performing his military service.

It was after he had made his fortune there and tried to resettle in Germany that he was ordered expelled, and returned to the US.

Rhineland-Palatinate state archive spokeswoman Isabell Weisbrod said Friedrich Trump's birth certificate is also in the archive.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Watch: Police shot dead in Texas while...

  2. Pope extends power to forgive abortion...

  3. Queen and Duke of Edinburgh celebrate 69...

  4. Schoolchildren, family of six killed in...

  5. Mitt Romney in the running for US...

  6. France foils terror attack, arrests seven

  7. Angela Merkel to seek fourth term, CDU...

  8. Train derails in India, at least 90 killed

  9. China pledges further opening as leaders...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 22-11-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed