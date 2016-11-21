Vittoriosa back with a bang

Vittoriosa Stars 3

Mqabba 0

Mqabba, until yesterday the most in-form side in the championship, were brought down to earth with a bang by Vittoriosa Stars who produced their best match of the season to get back in promotion business.

After two consecutive defeats the Stars returned to winning ways and even affording to miss a first-half penalty against Mqabba.

In their first real threat at Mqabba’s goal Vittoriosa broke the deadlock. That came on 21 minutes when a Liam Gauci cross fell into Leighton Grech’s path and he bundled the ball home from close in.

Two minutes later the Stars could have doubled their lead as Grech was brought down in the box by Goran Adamovic. A penalty was given but Arber Dhrami shot wide from the spot.

Yet, Vittoriosa continued to show the better ideas even though Mqabba almost drew level on 34 minutes when a Paul Chimezie header from a corner flew just wide.

On resumption, Mqabba looked a better lot and on 55 minutes they were left to rue their bad luck when a Karl Cutajar free-kick rattled the crossbar.

To make it worse for them, the Stars doubled their lead a few minutes later when the ball fell into the feet of Gianluca Sultana whose drive from outside the penalty area hit the back of the net.

Mqabba lost their plot and soon it was 3-0 thanks to Dhrami’s goal after his shot had the better of Jonathan Debono in goal.

The Stars had Ryan Previ sent off for a second booking seven minutes from time as Mqabba tried hard to score a consolation goal.

In the end, they only had Arilson Mello da Silva’s effort to show. His shot, however, failed to reach the desired target.

Vittoriosa : K. Magri, D. Pisani, R. Spiteri, C. Spiteri, L. Grech (J. Galea), P. Mrvic, G. Sultana (F. Dhrami), A. Galea, A. Dhrami, A. Farrugia, L. Gauci (D. Fava).

Mqabba: J. Debono, G. Gesualdi, A. Mello da Silva, C. Calleja, K. Cutajar, L. Vella Critien, M. Borg (L. Casha), P. Chimezie, Q. Bregman, G. Adamovic, M. Bonnici.

Referee: Michele Scarpino (San Marino FA).

Best player: Leighton Grech (Vittoriosa Stars).

Lija registered a third consecutive victory to sustain their push for promotion at the end of the season.

Their early pressure reaped dividends, going ahead on 14 minutes when Antoine Borg was floored in the box by Dario Zampa and Erjon Beu beat Sean Cini from the penalty.

Lija continued to dictate matters and a Leon Muscat drive from a Beu cross finished just over the bar.

Sirens tried to up the tempo.

A Miguel Bartolo cross-shot was kept out by Lija keeper Luke Bonnici and then Jonas Ekani dallied his conclusion after being put through by Charles Newuche.

Lija doubled their lead nine minutes after the restart from another penalty, this time awarded for a Leonardo Gabriele foul on Beu who picked himself up and scored from spot.

Ekani pulled one back for Sirens midway through the second half after he received a perfect ball outside the area from Miguel Ciantar.

The St Paul’s Bay side applied some late pressure but to no avail as the only time they went close was through Ciantar whose effort whizzed just wide.

Sirens: S. Cini, D. Sant, T. Farrugia, L. Gabrieli (D. Martini), M. Bartolo, I. Curmi, D. Zampa (L. Grech), J. Ekani Rodriguez, M. Ciantar, C. Newuche, R. Sciberras.

Lija: L. Bonnici, C. Cassar, P. Babic, L. Muscat, D. Scerri, E. Beu, A. Galea (P. Borg), A. Bello-Osagie (J. Garcia Vidal), A. Borg, P. Dandolo, A. Ige.

Referee: Trustin Farrugia Cann.

Best player: Erjon Beu (Lija Athletic).

|