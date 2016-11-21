Marathon meet at racetrack

Yesterday’s 51st meeting of the season was a marathon programme made up of 18 races which started in the morning.

Fourteen of the races heralded the start of three championships for French trotters in the Gold, Silver and Bronze divisions.

The card also included two Premier Class races on 2,140m. Fourteen trotters lined up for the first race from this category.

Early leader, Quetzal De Brix (Clint Vassallo), ran out of steam midway through the final straight and was overtaken by Jacques (Rodney Gatt) which grabbed its first win at Marsa from French newcomer Va Petit Mousse (Anton Cassar) and Pretty Cowboyland (Julian Farrugia).

In the other Premier race, Overtaker by Sib (Marco Refalo) stormed clear of the field when the front horses turned for their straight for home. This eight-year-old Italian trotter went on to register an impressive ninth win of the season untroubled and more than two lengths ahead of Quartz De Vindecy (Carmelo Farrugia).

Vasterbo Paradise (Claudio Refalo) and Ourasi Diams (Anthony Fenech) followed home in that order.

From the Gold qualifying races, 24 horses made it to the semi-final stage.

In the first heat, Qurieux Du Ponchet (Clint Vassallo) was overtaken at the post by Sirius Atao (Noel Baldacchino) as favourite Sephiro Flam (Clint Vassallo) dashed strongly from the outside of the next heat to seal its place in the next round.

Spirit Des Logos then notched its first win at the racetrack. Driven by Carmelo Agius, this French trotter led all the way and triumphed from Scarface Ringeat (Rodney Gatt), Tempo Boy (Clint Vassallo) and Tony Boy (Michael Sultana).

In the remaining Gold heat, Quel Homme (Charles Camilleri) produced a burst of pace in the last 400m to speed to victory some four lengths ahead of Ursiking (Mario Falzon) and Seabiscuit Noir (Carl Caruana).

Another meeting at the racetrack will be held next Sunday.

Yesterday’s winners

Race 1: Bronze – Thank You Darling (Clint Vassallo) – 1.17.5”

Race 2: Silver – Uther Paradise (Julian Farrugia) – 1.17”

Race 3: Silver – Sillon Du Breuil (Rodney Gatt) – 1.17.5”

Race 4: Premier – Jacques (Rodney Gatt) – 1.15.7”

Race 5: Silver – Tango d’Essag (Noel Baldacchino) – 1.17.6”

Race 6: Gold – Sirius Atao (Noel Baldacchino) – 1.17”

Race 7: Gold – Sephiro Flam (Clint Vassallo) – 1.16.2”

Race 8: Copper Class – Bengali De Larre (Noel Baldacchino) – 1.17.6”

Race 9: Bronze – Rikita Du Moulin (Jeffrey Said) – 1.18.4”

Race 10: Bronze – Scoop Pellois (Mario Farrugia) – 1.18.6”

Race 11: Silver – The Winner (Noel Baldacchino) – 1.17.9”

Race 12: Silver – Simons Rose (Noel Baldacchino) – 1.16.2”

Race 13: Silver – Ultime Des Racques (Clint Vassallo) – 1.17.2”

Race 14: Silver – Turbot De Renier (Ivan Bilocca) – 1.16.1”

Race 15: Premier Class – Overtaker By Sib (Marco Refalo) – 1.14.6”

Race 16: Gold – Spirit Des Logos (Carmelo Agius) – 1.16.3”

Race 17: Gold – Quel Homme (Charles Camilleri) – 1.16.6”

Race 18: Gold – Whata Buz (Dylan Baldacchino) – 1.15”