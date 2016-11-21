Football news in brief

Steven Gerrard has reportedly turned down an offer from MK Dons. Photo: Shutterstock

Gerrard no to MK Dons

Steven Gerrard will turn down the chance to become manager of MK Dons, it has been reported.

The former Liverpool and England midfielder has held preliminary talks with MK Dons over their vacant position. Gerrard said he would consider his options after it was announced last week that he would be leaving MLS club LA Galaxy.

It was reported by Sky Sports that Gerrard has been offered the MK Dons job and would confirm today whether he will accept it.

But yesterday, ESPN FC said that sources close to Gerrard have disclosed that the 36-year-old will turn down the chance to become the Dons’ new boss.

The League One club have been without a permanent manager since Karl Robinson was sacked on October 23.

Bournemouth’s Ibe robbed at knifepoint

Bournemouth forward Jordon Ibe was robbed at knifepoint when thieves rammed his car just four days after suspected gunmen allegedly threatened West Ham striker Andy Carroll.

The 20-year-old Ibe had his watch stolen after his car was struck in Surrey Quays, south-east London, it has emerged.

Scotland Yard said detectives were investigating the attack on Ibe, which took place at around 1.45pm on November 6.

Reports said that the assailants made off with the footballer’s £25,000 Rolex.

Diego phone call cheers up Jose

Jose Mourinho was cheered up by a call from Diego Maradona after Manchester United’s frustrating draw against Arsenal.

United manager Mourinho revealed the 1986 World Cup winner rang him following the 1-1 draw at Old Trafford.

Mourinho posted a picture on Instagram of him being embraced by Maradona and wrote:

“After a great performance but a bad result I had a phone call from king Diego… gracias amigo.

“With you, my family, other friends, with my players and with utd amazing supporters... Monday I will be ready again!!!”

Schubert backing

Borussia Moenchengladbach coach Andre Schubert has been given a vote of confidence ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League clash with Manchester City despite a poor run of results.

Saturday’s 2-1 home defeat to Cologne made it six Bundesliga games without a win for the Foals but the club’s director of sport Max Eberl insists Schubert is doing a “good job” and should not be held solely responsible for the team’s disappointing form.

“We have a coach who is doing a good job,” Eberl said.

“Things go too quickly nowadays, with heads having to roll.

“I am generally against having to find one person to blame.”

Juve’s Kean makes Serie A history

Moise Kean became the first player born after the start of the year 2000 to play in Serie A when he featured in the last few minutes of an otherwise routine 3-0 win for leaders Juventus over lowly Pescara late Saturday.

Kean, born in February 2000, entered as a substitute in the 84th minute.

He has already attracted attention with his performances and a prolific scoring record in Juve’s under-17 team. However, he has not been able to sign a pro contract yet, as he won’t turn 17 for another three months.

Kean’s parents are from the Ivory Coast, but he was born and raised in Turin.

Helsingborg boss attacked by fans

Helsingborg manager Henrik Larsson and his striker son Jordan were attacked by fans after the Swedish club were relegated from the top flight yesterday having conceded two late goals to lose a two-legged play-off against Halmstad.

Former Celtic, Barcelona and Manchester United forward Henrik Larsson and his son went to commiserate with the home crowd when a number of fans threw chairs and flags at them, with several masked men entering the field to demand Jordan Larsson’s shirt.

As the 19-year-old removed it, one of the fans appeared to strike him, provoking an angry res-ponse from father and son before stewards could intervene.

Southgate deserves the job – Bevington

Gareth Southgate is the only worthy candidate for the England manager’s job , according to former FA chief Adrian Bevington.

Southgate, 46, will be interviewed by a five-man panel at FA headquarters today and Bevington, who spent five years as the FA’s Club England managing director until 2015, feels he is the ideal man for the job.

“(The FA management) know Gareth as well as anybody and I don’t think they will be speaking to anybody else,” Bevington said.

“I believe that Gareth will be given the job from this group.

“There’s a board meeting on November 30 of the main FA board and I think Gareth Southgate will be the England manager by then.”

Other briefs

Lemina: Valencia want to strengthen their midfield with the signing of Mario Lemina from Juventus, reports said. Valencia coach Cesare Prandelli will be looking to convince Juventus to part with the 23-year-old in January but the La Liga club will have to fork out €20m for the Gabon international to complete the deal. Leicester City have also been linked with a move for Lemina.

Kompany: Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says his club will treat Vincent Kompany’s latest injury with care. The centre-back suffered a head injury in a collision with his own goalkeeper in the 2-1 win away to Crystal Palace. Guardiola said: “Vincent had a problem with his head. Now we’re going to control him. You have to be careful with head injuries. Hopefully, it won’t be serious.”

Coni Appeal: Sassuolo will be making another attempt to turn the decision by the Disciplinary Commission to cancel their Serie A victory over Pescara in August because of an ineligible player. Sassuolo, who already lost one appeal, have begun another legal protest with the Italian Olympic Committee – CONI. Pescara lost the match 2-1 but they were awarded a 3-0 on the table as it was deemed that substitute An-tonino Ragusa was not included in the Sassuolo squad.

Newcastle: Newcastle United took another step towards an immediate return to the top flight by winning 2-0 away to Leeds yesterday to stretch their lead at the top of the Championship to five points. Dwight Gayle, the league’s leading scorer, claimed his 12th and 13th goals of the season with one in each half in front of a crowd of more than 36,000.

Berahino: WBA striker Saido Berahino is to return to a conditioning camp in France as he struggles to regain fitness. Last week, Baggies boss Tony Pulis said he thought the 23-year-old was close to a first-team comeback. But instead the club said Berahino would return to France, where he has been working on his fitness, having admitted he lost focus following prolonged transfer speculation.