England midfielder Henderson visited strip club after Scotland win – report

Henderson is also Liverpool captain. Photo: Reuters

England midfielder Jordan Henderson visited a strip club on the same night that Wayne Rooney was pictured looking worse for wear at the team hotel, PA Sport reported yesterday.

Rooney has dominated the headlines since he was pictured wearing his training kit at a wedding at The Grove hotel following England’s 3-0 win over Scotland.

The Three Lions skipper has since apologised “unreservedly” to interim boss Gareth Southgate, the Football Association and young fans but reports in the Sun claim Henderson joined England team-mate Adam Lallana for a night out in Bournemouth after the match at Wembley.

It is understood Henderson, teetotal for his entire career, drank water at the strip club and spent the day in Bournemouth, which included an evening meal with friends.

The England squad were given the day off but FA chief executive Martin Glenn has already promised a “proper investigation as to what went on” following the Rooney claims.

When contacted by PA Sport, the FA said it was in the process of reviewing its policy over players’ free time while on England duty.

Henderson captained England in Rooney’s injury-enforced absence in the 2-2 friendly draw against Spain on Tuesday and was also involved throughout Liverpool’s 0-0 draw against Southampton on Saturday.

He also captained England in the World Cup qualifier away to Slovenia in October.