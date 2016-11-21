Advert
Monday, November 21, 2016, 09:00

Baby spends 37 days with penny stuck in his throat

Doctors failed to spot the little coin

Baby E.J. is now happy and healthy again.

Baby E.J. is now happy and healthy again.

An infant in Los Angeles spent 37 days with a penny lodged in his throat before doctors finally found out what was making him sick. 

Various doctors and paediatricians had diagnosed eight-month-old E.J. Knox with a viral infection after he developed a fever and rash back in June. But his mother Samatha wasn't convinced. 

"He was completely listless and withdrawn. It was heartbreaking," Samantha Knox said. 

She took him to a different set of doctors, who finally found the true cause of E.J.'s poor health - a penny coin had lodged itself in his throat. 

Doctors immediately operated to remove the coin, and the infant soon began feeling better. 

His mother said her persistence and refusal to just accept doctors' initial diagnosis could have saved her son's life. 

"This very small object could have potentially been the worst outcome for my son," she told CBS LA.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Tourist dissolves in Yellowstone park...

  2. Bystander who killed police attacker...

  3. US-born pandas struggle to adapt to life...

  4. Baby spends 37 days with penny stuck in...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 21-11-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed