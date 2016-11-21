Today's newspapers in review

These are the leading stories in today's local newspapers.

The Times of Malta leads with a breakdown of electricity generation figures, finding that Enemalta's BWSC plant generated just 28 per cent of Malta's power last year.

The Malta Independent reports that 1,344 people have been charged with drug possession since 2014, with 328 accused of drug trafficking. Above its main story, the paper runs a large photo of Junior Eurovision winner Mariam Mamadashvili of Georgia.

L-Orizzont writes that Prime Minister Joseph Muscat believes the government is close to reaching a deal with unions and employers over a minimum wage increase.

In-Nazzjon dedicates its entire front page to the Nationalist Party's proposals for the retail sector, with its headline focusing on the party's flagship proposal to reduce income tax for small traders to 10 per cent.