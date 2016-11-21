Slow down, instructor tells motorbike riders

Motorcyclists should adapt their riding to their surroundings rather than blaming the authorities. Inset: Dave White. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Motorcyclists need to slow down and adapt their riding to their surroundings, an experienced instructor has advised.

Dave White, who has 20 years’ experience riding in both Malta and the UK, acknowledged that conditions on the road could be far from ideal, which simply meant motorcyclists had to be more careful.

“Riding a motorcycle in Malta is not as bad as some people will have you believe. It is true that the roads are substandard and, yes, some vehicles leave slippery spillages and, of course, there are motorists who drive like idiots but, at the end of the day, if you know this, ride accordingly,” Mr White said.

Rather than pointing fingers at the authorities, Mr White said motorcyclists and riders should have a long hard look at themselves. “If you know the road is slippery, then slow down. If the road is uneven, slow down. If drivers are being inconsiderate, drop back and let them go. Be more observant,” he said.

We need to respect what vehicles are capable of

He said the real problem was that everyone on the road seemed to be in a rush, with no consideration for others. More speed, naturally, meant that more damage was caused in the case of an accident, he quickly added.

“We need to respect what vehicles are capable of, we need to respect the rules of the road more and we need to respect other people,” Mr White said.

He called for a stronger police presence on the road, adding that lack of enforcement would result in a corresponding lack of compliance. He said that, if more people were booked, then they would eventually learn to change their habits.

This year has so far seen nine fatalities involving motorcyclists. This has led to calls for crash barriers, which better absorb the impact of a human body. A motorcyclist who lost an arm after hitting a guard rail in 2014 sued Transport Malta for damages last month saying the barrier was unsafe.

Last year, Transport Malta installed safer barriers along stretches of the Coast Road. Protective strips attached to the lower part of the pillars and edges prevent motor­cyclist from hitting the structure. A spokeswoman for the Transport Ministry skirted the questions when asked if there were plans to introduce safer crash barrier and to make the use of safety clothing compulsory for motorcyclists.

The spokeswoman said Malta was again confirmed as the safest country in terms of road accidents, with the lowest number of fatal accidents per capita.

She said the ministry believed that the main reason behind the spike in fatal accidents was a mismatch between the skills of some drivers and the easy accessibility to high-powered motorcycles.

Transport Malta would continue its education campaigns advocating safer driving, she said, adding that the transport watchdog invested in high quality and safe road infrastructure, with no compromise on safety.