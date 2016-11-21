Privatisation of health and energy facilities could deny people the right to file complaints, MPs told

Ombudsman Anthony Mifsud (File photo).

Privatisation was a proven means of improving quality of service when implemented well, but its introduction in the health and energy sectors could lead citizens to lose their right to complain to the Ombudsman in cases of mismanagement or denial of basic rights, MPs were told today.

The warning was made by the Ombudsman himself when the parliamentary House Business Committee discussed his plans and budget for the coming year.

The shadow minister for health, Claudette Buttigieg, said the comments by the Ombudsman needed to be heeded by the government.

Civil Liberties Minister Helena Dalli said the Health Department and the various authorities were there to serve as regulators and ensure that the people's rights were protected according to laws which already existed.

Economic Affairs Minister Chris Cardona said the government would ensure that the people's rights were safeguarded during the privatisation of essential services.

In his presentation to the committee the Ombudsman, Anthony Mifsud described his office as a key mediator between civil society and the government and said the potential loss of its protection, such as when privatisation took place, was significant.

Mr Mifsud also outlined proposals aimed at strengthening the Ombudsman’s institution, including the appointment of a Deputy Ombudsman from among the Commissioners who already serve in his office.