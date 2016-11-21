Not sure what to cook? There's an app for that

A new app will enable you to open the fridge door, list the items inside and be served with hundreds of recipes. Photo: Shutterstock

Frustrated with having a fridge full of food but no idea what to cook?

A new app will enable you to open the fridge door, list the items and be served with hundreds of recipes.

Developed by entrepreneur Alex Greve, the soon-to-be-launched app contains more than 400,000 recipes, including over 40 for traditional Maltese food.

“We have included a number of recipes that are typically Maltese, like timpana for instance and after we launch we plan on adding more to the list,” said Mr Greve.

The app, KickDish, also takes into consideration one’s dietary needs.

“After being diagnosed with my own food intolerances, I realised there was a need for a food-intelligent app that not only takes into account taste and intolerances, but is also easy to use, collaborative and makes healthy eating more affordable,” Mr Greve told The Sunday Times of Malta.

Mr Greve is gearing up to launch his app exclusively to Maltese households and is currently looking for people to sign up for a trial run to be launched next week.

The entrepreneur is also in talks with supermarkets to link the app directly to the stores’ websites, enabling users to do their grocery shopping.

KickDish allows users to create a shopping list, making shopping quicker and easier, Mr Greve said.

Yet while the app was initially developed to help those with some form of food intolerance, Mr Greve said it could also be used by families who are always on the go and want to prepare quick and easy recipes.

“All they have to do is open their fridge door, list the items and the app comes up with hundreds of recipes,” he added.

So far a number of households have already signed up to test the app before it is rolled out to the public in the coming months.

About 100 families will be able to make use of the app next week, working closely with him to monitor any glitches before it is rolled out to the public.

“The app should be launched in a few months and it will be free. At the moment we are looking at launching it only here in Malta but we are not excluding branching out to other countries,” Mr Greve went on.

Anyone interested can access www.kickdish.com for more information on signing up.