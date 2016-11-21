Motorcyclist injured in Rabat
A 34-year-old motorcyclist from Rabat was injured this evening when his motorcycle was involved in collision with a Ford Ka.
The accident happened in Dingli Road, Rabat.
The car was being driven by a 59-year-old man from Rabat.
