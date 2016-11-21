Advert
Monday, November 21, 2016, 14:22

Malta's EU presidency logo unveiled

Logo designed by MCAST student

This will be the Maltese EU Council presidency's official logo.

A Maltese cross-themed logo designed by an MCAST student will graphically represent Malta's EU council presidency, parliamentary secretary Ian Borg announced today. 

The logo was one of 28 student submissions. 

Speaking at a press conference alongside deputy prime minister Louis Grech, Dr Borg called the winning logo a "contemporary interpretation of an emblem that is synonymous with Malta." 

Malta will assume the EU Council presidency at the turn of the year and will set the EU agenda until June 2017. 

Mr Grech said Malta would be prioritising migration and bringing citizens closer to the EU, but he also acknowledged that Brexit negotiations would loom large throughout Malta's six-month period at the helm of the EU. 

A website dedicated to Malta's EU Council presidency has also gone live. The site, www.eu2017.mt, includes information about Malta, the EU and EU presidency, Malta's priorities and a calendar of presidency-related activities. 

