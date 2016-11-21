Karozzini will soon have number plates

Karozzini will soon be equipped with number plates as Transport Malta steps up the enforcement of regulations for horse-drawn carriages. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Old brass numbers used to identify karozzini will soon only have decorative purposes as animal-drawn cabs will have number plates.

A Transport Malta spokesman said the brass numbers in use did not carry any security features and were “difficult to read”. Instead, the karozzini will be given number plates that made it easier to identify them while also being more secure.

However, though the new plates would be more visible, the spokesman insisted that they would still be “respecting the traditional look” of the horse-drawn cabs.

Vehicle and animal registration numbers was a licensing requirement, the spokesman pointed out, which would also facilitate the administration and enforcement of the regulations outlined in a legal notice issued in January.

The legal notice lays down that no animal or any animal-drawn vehicle can be used between 7am and 9am and from 4pm to 6pm on weekdays. It exempts the “police cavalry, military parades and animal-drawn vehicles for which a Licence A or Licence B has been issued”.

Such licences are issued to karozzini and animal-drawn carriages hired to carry passengers.

According to the spokesman, the number plates will make enforcing such laws easier.

In the case of animals using the road, the spokesman added, the registration number would be incorporated in a high-visibility vest that would be worn by the rider.

At present there are 111 karozzini licences, which, however, according to the transport watchdog spokesman, were not all active.

Asked about the total number of licensed horse-drawn carriages, the spokesman noted that Transport Malta was still processing applications for the use of different types of carriages.