Gozo sheep saga continues - official describes 2012 slaughter

Gianni Attard listened attentively, occasionally grimacing, as court proceedings continued today following his complaint that his constitutional rights were violated when part of his herd of sheep was slaughtered by veterinary authorities in Gozo.

The sheep were slaughtered after he failed to comply with a legal requirement to register them.

Joseph Portelli, former director for Projects and Development within the Gozo Ministry, testified that he got to know Gianni Attard when in November 2012 he was instructed to slaughter sheep at Mr Attard's farm in Gharb.

Dr Anthony Gruppetta, head of government veterinary services, had instructed him to provide two trucks, three butchers and other workers from the carcasses disposal section of the abattoir to carry out the operation the following day which was a Saturday.

Mr Portelli recalled how on the day, they found some 400 sheep but their owner was nowhere in sight. There had been nothing to prevent their entry and there was no need to obtain permission.

The witness declared that although he had not seen Gianni Attard he had heard that the latter had been taken to the lock-up at the Victoria police station.

The workmen proceeded to administer tranquillizing shots to the sheep's necks before slaughtering them on the spot.

Mr Portelli said he stood by surveying the scene. Between 10.30am and 3pm, half of Mr Attard's flock was destroyed.

The operation came to a sudden halt when Dr Gruppetta informed them that a court warrant had been issued to stop the operation.

Mr Portelli declared that during his time in office he had never witnessed a similar incident.

Three police officers stationed in Gozo at the time of the incident testified during today's sitting. PC Mark Anthony Camilleri recalled that Mr Attard had been arrested and taken to the lock-up at the Victoria Police station.

According to the detention book, the reason for the arrest was the disruption of public peace and good order. Mr Attard had been taken to the lock-up at 1.10pm and was released at 3.45pm. During this time he caused no trouble and he was even visited by his sister.

LONG RUNNING CASE

Following the slaughter of the 200 sheep in 2012 a magistrate had ruled that the action was justified on the grounds of safeguarding public health.

Mr Attard subsequently lost a case to save the rest of his flock, with the court finding in January this year that the decision by the veterinary authorities was lawful because failing to register the animals triggered an automatic suspicion that they were ill.

As the slaughtering resumed, Mr Attard filed his current constitutional application and the action was stopped.

The sheep have been confined to his farm in Għarb where two policemen are stationed to ensure none of the animals are removed and that their produce would not be sold. The 24-hour police surveillance cost taxpayers more than €600,000 by early this year.

http://www.timesofmalta.com/articles/view/20160130/local/gozo-sheep-to-be-culled-after-appeal-thrown-out.600569